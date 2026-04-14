The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is a pretty poorly kept secret. It made several unofficial appearances over the past few months, leaving little to the imagination. Now, even with the gimbal camera set to launch in just a few days, yet another leak has emerged. This time, however, it is not the star of the show. Rather, the Pro model is the focus here.

In an X post, serial leakster Igor Bogdanov shared an image of what appears to be the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro alongside the standard model. This photo is somewhat blurry, and doesn’t show off the device in its entirety. However, one can see the camera module, which is noticeably bulkier than that of the vanilla version.

Of course, this is due to its dual-lens setup and additional gimbal hardware. Previously, rumours pointed to the presence of two cameras on the regular Pocket 4, but leaked images and video footage disproved this. So, it turns out DJI may be releasing a pocket gimbal camera with two lenses after all. It just happens to be the Pro variant instead of the standard one.

In any case, the vanilla Pocket 4 is expected to support 2x “lossless” zoom and up to 4x digital zoom. As such, the Pro model may feature a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. That said, it is unclear whether this additional lens will be the only aspect that sets the Pro version apart. The larger build could accommodate a larger battery, but this is mere speculation at this point. We will only know for sure once DJI launches the device.

Unfortunately, it may be a longer wait until the Pocket 4 Pro makes its official debut. The standard Pocket 4 might debut all by its lonesome on 16 April 2026. Meanwhile, the Pro version could launch in late spring.

(Source: Igor Bogdanov via X)