Apple has confirmed that its current CEO, Tim Cook, will be stepping down from the role this year. In a press release, the American tech giant disclosed that Cook will be handing over the reins to hardware chief John Ternus on 1 September 2026.

As per the company’s announcement, Cook will continue in his role throughout the summer. During this period, he will be working with Ternus to ensure a smooth transition. Following that, Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors, assisting with certain matters like engaging with policymakers.

This development probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as rumours of a leadership change have been simmering for quite some time now. At the tail end of last year, it was reported that the company was looking to name Ternus as Cook’s successor. Around the same time, rumours claimed that Cook would exit the role this year.

In the statement, the CEO described his time leading the company as the “greatest privilege” of his life. Cook initially joined Apple in 1998, accepting the mantle of leadership in 2011. Since taking on the role, Cook oversaw major projects and the introduction of products like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the Vision Pro. Beyond that, he focused on services like iCloud, and Apple Pay.

As for Ternus, he joined the company’s product design team in 2001 before rising through the hardware division. Described as a visionary with both the mind of an engineer and the soul of an innovator, he played an instrumental role in the introduction of the iPad and AirPods, among other things. Additionally, he had a hand in the transition to Apple Silicon.

Ternus’ appointment as CEO could indicate a change in focus. His hardware background will prove useful in the development of new products. Current rumours suggest that Apple is currently working on smart glasses, as well as a wearable device. These products will reportedly leverage AI, which could pose a challenge. As it stands, the brand is lagging behind its competitors, with the promised Siri upgrade still yet to arrive.

Regardless, Apple remains optimistic about the transition, with Cook asserting that Ternus is the right person to lead the company. Ternus will join the board of directors on the same day he assumes the role of CEO. Meanwhile, Apple non-executive chairman Arthur Levinson will become its lead independent director.

Aside from that, the company’s chip chief Johny Srouji is assuming the role of chief hardware officer. In a separate announcement, the brand revealed that effective immediately, Srouji will take on an expanded role leading Hardware Engineering and the hardware technologies organisation.

(Source: Apple [1], [2])