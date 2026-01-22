Apple seems to have quite a few irons in the fire as far as new products are concerned. Aside from refreshing existing lineups, the American tech giant is looking to launch new devices, like a foldable iPhone and a few varieties of smart glasses. But now, it seems there is one more potential product in the pile: a wearable AI pin.

According to a report by The Information, the device in question will resemble an AirTag, albeit a touch thicker. Basically, it will come in the form of a thin, flat, circular disc. Its exterior will apparently be aluminium and glass.

It might be a platform for Siri

In terms of features, the AI pin will reportedly sport two cameras, namely a standard shooter and a wide-angle lens for photographing and recording the wearer’s surroundings. Beyond that, it will supposedly come with three microphones for detecting sounds, plus a speaker for audio playback. A physical button will sit along one edge. Finally, the device is said to use a magnetic inductive charging interface, much like the Apple Watch.

Of course, the AI portion of the pin will likely be handled by the upgraded Siri. Previously, the company officially revealed its partnership with Google, allowing it to leverage Gemini for the long-overdue Siri revamp. On that end, a recent report by Bloomberg suggested that the bitten fruit brand may be looking to transform the digital assistant into an AI chatbot of sorts.

A case of déjà vu?

If the idea of a compact AI-driven wearable sounds familiar to you, that’s because it has been attempted before. And it didn’t exactly turn out well. Humane launched the AI Pin back in November 2023, but was forced to discontinue the product following poor reception.

Essentially, the pin drew negative criticism due to its price and functionality, with consumers wondering what purpose the device actually served. This was made worse by the device’s own flaws, such as its tendency to overheat.

With all this in mind, one has to wonder what Apple hopes to gain from reheating Humane’s proverbial nachos, so to speak. But even assuming the company’s take on an AI pin doesn’t go catastrophically wrong, it does raise some questions. For one, the product would more or less be capable of secretly recording others, making it a nightmare for privacy. And that’s without considering the fact that it may be hooked up to AI, which comes with its own set of problems. As it stands, smart glasses can be easily used to gather people’s personal information.

That said, the device is reportedly still in the early stages, so it might not even become a reality. At the moment, it is also unclear whether it will pair with other devices, or if it can operate on its own. Still, it does seem like Apple is pretty confident in the product. The company is reportedly looking to unveil it in 2027, with plans to produce around 20 million units at launch.

(Source: The Information via Engadget)