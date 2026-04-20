At this point, the Apple iPhone Fold is probably one of the fruit company’s worst kept secrets of the year. Besides moulds of its upcoming foldables having leaked, another rumourmonger has leaked snapshots of what are believed to be casings for the future iPhone.

The leaked snapshots come by way of X, through the account of Majin Buo. To be precise, they made two posts featuring the alleged casings for the iPhone Fold, just a few days apart. What is interesting is that the most recent casing lacks a the iconic MagSafe ring around the back, and that alone has drawn up speculation on one thing: that the foldable may not support magnetic charging.

To be clear, wireless charging is not the same as Apple’s MagSafe charging feature, which allows compatible powerbanks to connect directly to the back, magnetically. While unconfirmed, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple had removed MagSafe support from an iPhone; the iPhone 16e became the first, and mercifully, the only casualty of that decision, with the company from Cupertino swiftly reinstating the feature back on the iPhone 17e.

That being said, there is also speculation that the alleged lack of MagSafe could very well be a trade-off and that the design of the phone means that certain features one would find on the candy bar or slate form factor could not be installed. For another matter, the other end of the rumour spectrum hint at a more plausible explanation: that the casings are merely still dummy units, and that the final product and design for both products have yet to be formalised.

The first official foldable iPhone cases and it looks like we'll finally have MagSafe pic.twitter.com/HuuT3mUc6z — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 19, 2026

And to that end, there still isn’t a whole lot of detail about the iPhone Fold and its specifications, although Notebookcheck expects the foldable to sport a 5.5-inch cover display and 7.8-inch near-creaseless OLED display, and Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro SoC.

As for pricing and memory configurations, those have also surfaced through recent leaks. The device is reportedly offered in three storage options (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), alongside 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In China, pricing is said to start at CNY15,999 (around RM9,278) for the base model, rising to CNY17,999 (~RM10,438) for 512GB, and CNY19,999 (~RM11,598) for the 1TB variant.

(Source: Notebookcheck)