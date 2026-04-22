The AirPods Max 2, which was announced unexpectedly by Apple last month, is now available in Malaysia. You can now purchase it via the brand’s store at The Exchange TRX, as well as its official website. As revealed previously, the second-gen Apple wireless headset is priced at RM2,299 locally.

To recap, the AirPods Max 2 retains much of the design language introduced with its predecessor, featuring the same premium build with a stainless steel frame, breathable knit mesh canopy, and aluminium ear cups. Similarly, the Digital Crown and noise control button remain in place, offering familiar controls for playback, volume, and toggling between listening modes. The newer model also weighs the same as the original Max, coming in at 386 grams.

Apple has also introduced a refreshed set of colours to distinguish the newer model from its predecessor. The AirPods Max 2 is available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Orange options.

Under the hood, the new model is powered by Apple’s updated H2 chip, replacing the H1 found in the original version. This enables improved Active Noise Cancellation and a more effective Transparency mode, alongside better overall audio processing. Apple also brings Adaptive Audio features into the mix, allowing the headphones to intelligently adjust noise control based on the user’s surroundings. Battery life sees a modest improvement as well, while the switch to a USB-C port replaces the previous Lightning connector for charging and wired playback.

In terms of audio performance, the AirPods Max 2 continues to support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, delivering a more immersive listening experience across compatible content. The headset also benefits from enhanced voice clarity during calls, thanks to upgraded microphones and computational audio capabilities. As before, it integrates seamlessly within Apple’s ecosystem, offering features such as automatic device switching and audio sharing.

Compared to the first-generation model, the differences are more iterative than drastic. The original AirPods Max relies on the H1 chip and Lightning port, while the newer version introduces the H2 chip and USB-C connectivity. Improvements to noise cancellation, transparency, and adaptive listening features give the second-gen model an edge, though the overall design and core experience remain largely unchanged. For existing users, the upgrade may feel incremental, but for newcomers, it offers a more refined take on Apple’s over-ear audio experience.

(Source: Apple Malaysia [official website])