As we’ve discussed in length previously, Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone as early as this year, although some reports suggest it could arrive later in 2027. The device is also said to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series. While it’s still too early to confirm anything, recent leaks suggest that possibility may not be too far off, as dummy units of the foldable iPhone, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, have recently surfaced online.

The images come courtesy of known leaker Sonny Dickson, who shared the dummy units via Bluesky. Based on images, the iPhone Fold dummy conforms to the previously leaked renders. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max dummy units appear to retain a similar form factor to their predecessors.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. — Sonny Dickson (@sonnydickson.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T06:00:47.598Z

MacRumors reports that manufacturers use these dummy units to stand in for real devices during testing. The publication further explains that accessory manufacturers use them to begin mass-producing products such as cases ahead of launch, due to the need for precise measurements.

The provided images of the dummy models show the back and the front of the devices. Dickson didn’t provide exact measurements, but the iPhone Fold looks shorter than a typical Apple handset and is noticeably wider and squatter than your usual book-style foldable.

The foldable iPhone doesn’t appear to have a unibody design like the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and shows no glass insert for wireless charging. If anything, the back might be all glass, just like the iPhone Air, while the camera bump stops about three-quarters of the way across rather than spanning the full width. On the other hand, as noted earlier, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max look largely the same as their predecessors, with the most obvious change being the reportedly smaller Dynamic Island.

Though Apple has to officially confirm the iPhone Fold, these dummy models are a telltale sign that it is happening and that it might arrive sooner than expected. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts that Apple will ship the foldable iPhone sometime after the iPhone 18 series, even if the company unveils it alongside them.

(Source: Bluesky, via MacRumours)