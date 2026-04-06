The Apple MacBook Neo initially debuted last month as the brand’s new entry-level laptop. Now, the latest addition to the MacBook lineup is officially available for purchase on our shores.

To recap, the MacBook Neo sports an aluminium build weighing 1.23kg. Furthermore, Apple has equipped the device with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. This panel features a 2408 x 1506 px resolution, 500 nits of brightness, as well as support for one billion colours.

Internally, the laptop packs the A18 Pro chip, which is the same processor featured on the iPhone 16 Pro. This chip comes with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing it to perform AI tasks faster. As the most affordable MacBook, the Neo is limited to 8GB of RAM. For storage, users have a choice between 256GB and 512GB. Beyond that, the device has a claimed battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Moreover, the Neo comes with two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the subject of wireless connectivity, the laptop supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 6. Naturally, it runs macOS Tahoe, which includes Apple Intelligence features alongside the standard fare of apps like Safari, Photos, Messages, and FaceTime. It can also pair with an iPhone, allowing for cross-device workflows.

For video calls, the laptop sports a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and dual beamforming microphones. Meanwhile, its dual-speaker sound system supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Other features include Apple’s Magic Keyboard and a large Multi-Touch trackpad. Touch ID is on board, but only for the 512GB model.

The Apple MacBook Neo comes in four colours, namely Blush, Indigo, Silver, and Citrus. As for pricing, the 256GB model retails for RM2,499, while the 512GB variant will set you back RM2,899. Those interested in getting the laptop can purchase it through Apple’s online store and its authorised retailers.

(Source: Apple)