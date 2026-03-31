Fresh leaks surrounding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro suggest that the company is continuing to refine its display design, with a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island expected on the next-generation flagship. Images of an alleged screen panel and screen protector, shared via Weibo user “Tech King Tengxiao” and corroborated by known tipster Ice Universe, indicate that the pill-shaped cutout could shrink by a considerable margin.

Based on the leaked measurements, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro is said to measure approximately 13.49mm across, down from around 20.76mm on the current generation. This translates to roughly a 35% reduction in size, making it less intrusive on the display.

Smaller Cutout Enabled By Under-Display Components

The reduction in size is reportedly achieved by moving parts of Apple’s TrueDepth camera system under the screen. This approach is similar in concept to under-display camera implementations seen on foldable devices in recent years, where sensors are hidden beneath the display panel to reduce visible cutouts.

Speculation suggests that Apple may integrate certain Face ID components, such as the flood illuminator, beneath the display. However, not all elements are expected to go fully under-screen just yet, which explains why the Dynamic Island will still exist in a smaller form rather than being removed entirely.

Display Design Largely Unchanged

Outside of the slimmer cutout, the iPhone 18 Pro appears to retain the same display bezels as its predecessor, in line with earlier claims from Ice Universe. There are also indications that the redesigned Dynamic Island could extend across the entire iPhone 18 lineup, including the standard and “Air 2” variants, although this remains unconfirmed for now.

A smaller Dynamic Island would naturally result in more usable screen real estate, even if the improvement may not be drastic in everyday use. It still occupies more space than the punch-hole cutouts commonly found on many Android smartphones, but it represents a step forward in Apple’s ongoing display refinement.

Despite the physical changes, the Dynamic Island feature itself is unlikely to see major functional updates. It is still expected to expand dynamically for notifications, music playback controls, and real-time updates such as e-hailing or food delivery status, remaining a key part of the iPhone user experience.

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Still A Long Way To Go

For now, this is one of the few leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro, and much about the device remains unknown. It is unclear whether Apple will introduce any major design changes to the rear panel, or what other hardware upgrades may be in store. There is also no confirmation on whether the smaller Dynamic Island layout will be limited to Pro models or applied across the entire lineup.

Separately, earlier rumours suggest Apple could adopt a staggered release schedule for the iPhone 18 series. The Pro models may debut first in September this year, while the non-Pro variants are said to arrive later, potentially in early 2027. As with all early leaks, these details should be taken with caution until more concrete information becomes available.

(Source: Weibo / Ice Universe)