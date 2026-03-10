We started getting pretty detailed looks of what could be the foldable iPhone since late last year. It started with just renders, and later on we got details on its supposed similarities with the iPad mini. More recently, another set of CAD renders have appeared online, with some looking pretty familiar.

One batch comes via leakster Sonny Dickson on X, showing a look of the foldable iPhone that we’ve definitely seen before. This is the one with the camera island, or plateau as Apple would prefer to call it, spanning the entire width of the back like the iPhone Air.

On it are two cameras on one end and an LED flash on the other. Then in front, one camera sits in a punch-hole cutout. Inside, the main display has another camera punch-hole cutout, this time on the top left corner.

Not The Only CAD Render Around

For better or worse, this is not the only render floating around. Separately, another leakster on X, @MajunBuofficial, claims to have a separate CAD render, which they claim to have tome straight from “a factory”. This one shows that camera island of the foldable iPhone not spanning the entire width of the back panel. The cover screen also looks to have two distinct cutouts – one punch-hole and another pill-shaped. This looks a lot more like the front of a conventional iPhone, with the larger cutout presumably for Face ID.

The second leakster’s claim also includes mention of two 48MP cameras, as well as a speaker to accompany the LED flash. Also mentioned is a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch external one, and each half of the fold measuring 4.5mm. Notably, the leakster also notes that the foldable iPhone may indeed be called the Ultra. This would follow the fruit company’s apparently upcoming naming convention for top-of-the-line models,

For the most part, the two sets of renders have more in common that differences. But as is usually the case, the devil is in the details, and with the latter at least showing the presence of the Face ID hardware, it seems the more plausible one of the two. That being said, as leaks are, they should be taken with a pinch of salt until official confirmation by Apple. And that could be anywhere between later this year, to late next. So I probably wouldn’t hold my breath for it.

(Source: Sonny Dickson / X, Majin / X [1], [2])