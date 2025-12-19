At this point, much has been said about the Apple foldable iPhone, which has yet to come into existence. But while past rumours have honed in on the device’s specifics, this recent leak offers the first glimpse of what the handset may look like.

In a recent report by German site iPhone-Ticker, several CAD drawings depict the book-style foldable in multiple angles, along with its measurements. Aside from that, a single render shows the smartphone in its unfolded state. Apparently, these materials are meant for manufacturers of accessories for the device.

An unorthodox form factor

Based on the leaked drawings and render, it seems like Apple is bucking the trend somewhat. Overall, the foldable iPhone will be shorter compared to the models offered by other brands.

As depicted in the materials, the foldable will sport a 7.76-inch inner display with a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution. This means that when unfolded, the phone will lean on the wider side, making it more similar to an iPad mini. In this state, the device measures 120.6 x 167.6 x 4.8mm.

Meanwhile, the cover screen measures 5.49 inches, with a 1,422 x 2,088 resolution. When folded, the handset apparently measures 120.6 x 83.8 x 9.6mm. Beyond that, the drawings suggest that the outer display will sport a hole-punch for the selfie camera. On the other hand, the inner screen will come with an under-display shooter.

The foldable could arrive late

Of course, a foldable iPhone remains one of the most anticipated devices. But it seems it may still be a long wait for those itching to get their hands on one. While past whispers point to a fall 2026 debut, the phone may not actually begin shipping until the following year.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the foldable iPhone is behind schedule. Apparently, the device is expected to face early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, which will affect shipments. The analyst went on to say that smooth shipments may not begin until 2027. Furthermore, the foldable iPhone may see shortages until the end of 2026 at least, largely due to high demand and limited supply.

(Source: iPhone-Ticker, Ming-Chi Kuo via GSMArena)