Apple has yet to utter a peep about its long-rumoured foldable iPhone, but rumours have been aplenty as of late. Not long after a couple of renders leaked, details on the device’s storage options and pricing have emerged.

This information on the upcoming foldable, which will allegedly carry the “Ultra” name, comes from serial leakster Instant Digital. As per the tipster’s Weibo post, Apple will be offering the smartphone in three configurations, namely 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

As for the pricing, the base model will apparently retail for CNY15,999 (~RM9,173) in China. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB versions will allegedly cost CNY17,999 (~RM10,320) and CNY19,999 (~RM11,466) respectively. It is worth noting that the starting price is roughly US$2,300, so this lines up with previous rumours.

Other than that, The Bell claims that the foldable iPhone will feature 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. What’s more, Apple will reportedly use DRAM supplied by Samsung Electronics for the device. This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, since the bitten fruit brand already relies on Samsung for memory. And according to previous rumours, the foldable’s crease-free display will also come from the South Korean tech giant.

No FaceID Despite iPad-Like Features

Beyond details on memory and pricing, other leaks have revealed a bit more on the phone’s functions. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted that the device, which will closely resemble an iPad mini when opened, will come with multitasking capabilities. Apparently, Apple is developing iPad-esque layouts which will allow the phone to display two apps side-by-side. In addition to this, the company is reportedly revamping its core iPhone apps to feature sidebars on the left side.

Of course, since the phone will be running iOS, and not iPadOS, its multitasking functions will be simpler than that of Apple’s tablets. Which means it won’t feature the desktop-like interface seen in iPadOS 26. Other than that, it won’t run iPad apps right out the box.

And while we’re on the subject of missing features, Gurman’s report reiterated the fact that the foldable iPhone won’t come with Face ID. Instead, the device will mark the return of Touch ID, with a sensor integrated into the side button. This is because the front panel of the foldable is apparently too thin to incorporate the necessary hardware. So, Apple has apparently opted to use a hole-punch design for the front camera. That said, the phone will reportedly still feature the Dynamic Island interface for system alerts and other app information.

This claim has remained pretty consistent, although it does contradict one of the recent CAD renders. Regardless, we still have no official word on the foldable iPhone, so the veracity of either of these claims remains to be seen.

(Source: Instant Digital via Weibo, The Bell via GSMArena, Bloomberg)