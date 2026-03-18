In preparation for the upcoming World Cup 2026, FIFA has announced a partnership with YouTube to expand the tournament’s reach. In a joint statement released yesterday, the two revealed that YouTube has been designated as FIFA’s “Preferred Platform” for video content, similar to the organisation’s earlier move with TikTok. Much like that deal, fans will be able to catch matches live from their devices.

According to the statement, FIFA’s media partners, or official broadcasters, will have the option to stream a select number of matches in full via their respective YouTube channels. On top of that, they can also stream the first 10 minutes of every match, marking a first for the tournament.

To further expand its reach, FIFA is giving media partners the ability to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts, and video-on-demand content on YouTube. Unsurprisingly, these channels will also be able to monetise their World Cup-related content.

FIFA is also opening up its digital archive ahead of the tournament, allowing fans to watch full-length matches from past editions. All of this will be available via FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

The World Cup 2026 will run from 11 June to 19 July, with matches taking place across cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

(Source: YouTube [Blog], FIFA [Press release])