Football fans around the world can now look forward to keeping up with the 2026 FIFA World Cup via TikTok. Ahead of the tournament, TikTok and FIFA have announced a new partnership, allowing the former to provide more comprehensive coverage of the major sporting event. This partnership will run until the end of the year and marks the second collaboration between the two organisations, following the Women’s World Cup 2023.

In a joint statement, FIFA named the social media app as its “first-ever Preferred Platform” for video content. As part of this collaboration, official World Cup media partners will be able to livestream parts of matches, as well as share more curated clips. Naturally, TikTok will implement anti-piracy policies to protect the tournament organiser’s intellectual property.

Beyond that, creators will have access to exclusive material including press conferences, training sessions, and FIFA archival footage. This allows for more content offering “unique and relatable” perspectives on the tournament.

All of this will be available via a dedicated hub on TikTok GamePlan, along with match tickets and viewing information. To boost engagement, the platform will offer custom stickers, filters, as well as other gamification features. For now, FIFA has yet to divulge any other specifics on the partnership, particularly what type of content will be available.

