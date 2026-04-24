Telekom Malaysia (TM) is reportedly emerging as a key contender to secure local broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as uncertainty continues over who will air the tournament in Malaysia. With the competition drawing closer, no official broadcaster has been confirmed, while traditional players such as Astro have yet to make any announcements.

According to The Star, industry sources indicate that TM is currently in discussions with RTM to jointly acquire the rights via its Unifi TV platform. To refresh, the tournament is scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July, leaving a narrowing window for negotiations to conclude. At present, it is said that discussions remain ongoing, with no agreement finalised.

The Star notes that the potential involvement of RTM has also sparked questions regarding the use of public funds. While TM continues to assess the feasibility of acquiring the full rights, the structure of any partnership, including cost-sharing, remains unclear.

One of the main hurdles lies in the cost of the broadcasting rights. FIFA initially set the price at US$50 million (approximately RM197.5 million), a figure widely viewed as too steep for local broadcasters. Although the fee has reportedly been reduced to around US$35 million (~RM138.3 million), industry players are said to remain cautious.

Questions have also emerged over whether such an investment is justified, particularly given the challenges in monetising the tournament locally. Advertising and sponsorship revenues may not be sufficient to offset the high upfront cost.

“This is a commercial challenge,” a source told The Star. “Matches taking place in the morning or late afternoon will not attract the same viewership as prime-time fixtures, limiting advertising and sponsorship potential.”

Separately, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that it will engage relevant stakeholders to address the issue. Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil also stated last week that the matter has not been brought to the Cabinet.

(Source: The Star)