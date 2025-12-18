Google’s YouTube and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have inked a multi-year deal, giving the former exclusive global rights to livestream the Oscars. The deal will take effect starting in 2029 with the 101st Oscars ceremony, and up till 2033.

The deal includes unprecedented access for YouTube subscribers, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access, and more. And again, it’s free for the more than two billion users on the app.

The new partnership also includes worldwide access for film fans to other Academy events, including the Governors Awards, Oscars Nominations Announcement, the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, Student Academy Awards, the Scientific and Technical Awards, Academy member and flimmaker interviews, film education programs, podcasts, and more.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. “The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honouring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

Currently, The Academy is still maintaining a partnership with Disney’s ABC, which will continue until the 100th Oscars ceremony, scheduled to take place in 2028.

(Source: The Oscars)