FIFA and Netflix have announced a new football simulation game that will launch exclusively on Netflix Games in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup 2026. Developed and published by Delphi Interactive, the title will be available to the streaming platform‘s subscribers next year, positioning it as the association’s first major football game following the end of its long-running partnership with EA.

According to Netflix, the game aims to capture the emotion and drama of the World Cup in a more accessible format. Netflix says it is fast to learn, rewarding to master, and designed for casual play, allowing fans to jump in solo or compete with friends online using only a Netflix account and a smartphone.

Unlike traditional console football titles, the new FIFA game will be playable directly on supported TVs through Netflix, with smartphones acting as controllers. Netflix says the game will sit alongside its existing TV-based games, accessible next to films and series, reflecting its broader push to expand gaming beyond mobile devices.

Netflix Games President Alain Tascan said the company wants to “bring football back to its roots” with a game that anyone can play at the touch of a button. He added that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a major cultural moment, and the game is meant to let fans celebrate that event directly from their living rooms.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino framed the partnership as a milestone for the organisation’s push into new digital experiences. He said the collaboration with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive aims to reach billions of fans worldwide and marks “the beginning of a new era of digital football,” with the game being free to all Netflix members.

Meanwhile, Delphi Interactive founder and CEO Casper Daugaard said the studio’s goal is to make the FIFA game “the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created”. The game will be the developer’s second major release, following the upcoming James Bond title 007 First Light, which is being developed in collaboration with IO Interactive.

This new release also marks FIFA’s first major football game since its split with EA in 2022, which ended nearly three decades of collaboration. EA has since continued its annual football series under the EA FC name, while FIFA has been exploring new partners and formats for its gaming future.

For now, details remain limited, with no screenshots or official game name revealed. Netflix says it will share more information in 2026, with the game initially launching on select TVs in certain countries before expanding to more regions over time.

(Source: Netflix [official website])