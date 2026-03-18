OPPO has officially taken the wraps off its newest book-style foldable, the Find N6. As the successor to the Find N5, the smartphone features some notable upgrades. The most obvious is, of course, what the brand is calling the Zero-Feel Crease. Basically, the device comes with a flat inner display that is almost completely smooth.

Speaking of this screen, it is an 8.12-inch AMOLED display with a 2,480 × 2,248 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the cover screen is a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 2,616 × 1,140 pixel resolution. Both displays come with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, the phone features IP56, IP58, and IP59 ratings.

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Under the hood, the device packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Beyond that, it comes with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC.

On the software side, the handset runs on Android 16 via ColorOS 16, which includes the usual fare of AI features. For multitasking, the phone features Free-Flow Window, allowing users to operate up to four apps simultaneously. Moreover, the foldable pairs with the OPPO AI Pen, a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Aside from doubling as a laser pointer, the pen supports features like Quick Note and Global Annotation. Of course, it also has AI-driven capabilities like Circle to Capture, AI Chart, and AI Image.

For imaging, the Find N6 features a camera system tuned by Hasselblad. The 200MP primary shooter is accompanied by a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with tele-macro capabilities. Completing the trio of rear snappers is a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile, both front cameras are 20MP units.

The OPPO Find N6 retails for RM8,699, with your choice of Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange colourways. General availability starts on 20 March 2026, but those interested in getting the foldable can already pre-order it through the brand’s physical and online platforms.

Of course, the pre-order perks still apply. From now until 19 March 2026, customers can get gifts worth up to RM2,297, including a Watch S or LeFant M320 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and the AI Pen Kit.

(Source: OPPO press release)