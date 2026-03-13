If you may recall, OPPO confirmed that it will release its latest flagship device, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, globally later this year. While the company is keeping most of the details close to its chest, a number of leaks have surfaced online, with the most recent one focusing on the phone’s camera specs. What’s even more intriguing, however, is that the same leak hints at a new “Master Kit” configuration for the device.

Before discussing what this “Master Kit” configuration is, let’s first talk about the alleged specs. Of course, these details come from Digital Chat Station, who claims that the device will have a 6.8-inch 2K display and four rear cameras.

Camera Specifications

According to the notorious leaker, the Find X9 Ultra will allegedly feature a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.12-inch sensor. Previous rumours suggest that the sensor in question will be Sony’s LYTIA 901, which debuted last year. Digital Chat Station further claims that it will have a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, along with a 50MP lens with 10x optical zoom. Lastly, the Find X9 Ultra will supposedly also feature a 50MP ultrawide camera, which will reportedly use Samsung’s JN5 sensor. The leaker also says that the device will also sport a 50MP autofocus selfie camera and that it will also have a upgraded 3.2MP “multispectral imaging”.

As you may notice, most of these details have already been mentioned in prior reports. The fact that the information has largely remained consistent might suggest that these specifications are more or less locked in, unless OPPO decides to make some last-minute changes. However, as always, we’d like to stress that this is still purely speculative and subject to change.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 🍀

▫️ 6.8"± 2K Straight Screen

▫️ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 🐉

▫️ 200MP LYTIA 901 Main unit (1/1.12")

▫️ 200MP / 50MP (3x±) Mid-focus Periscope Telephoto (1/1.28")

▫️ 50MP Periscope Super Telephoto

▫️ 50MP UW

▫️ Danxia Color Restoration Lens Since the… pic.twitter.com/qkPJxqF2vD — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) December 13, 2025

It’s worth noting that the Weibo user also shared a photo of a DSLR camera at the end of their post, but we don’t really know how that connects to the rest of the details they share. At best, we can only assume that it’s related to the device having DSLR-like imaging capabilities.

Master Kit

Finally, let’s talk about the supposed “Master Kit”. If Digital Chat Station’s post is anything to go by, OPPO is placing this variant a tier above the regular Find X9 Ultra, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The tech insider didn’t really mention why the company is adding so much memory and storage to the device, but we speculate that it might be for mobile photography specifically.

As mentioned above, the Find X9 Ultra already features a robust camera array, which should result in high-resolution, uncompressed photos. Needless to say, these files would take up a lot more space than your regular images; if your average Joe decided to use the camera recklessly, they’d surely run out of storage sooner rather than later. Alternatively, the added capacity might simply be there for users who want more memory and storage. Moreover, since this is a “kit”, we can speculate that it might also come with the Telephoto Converter.

Circling back to the post, Digital Chat Station also mentions that this variant will receive some exclusive design features. The leaker also adds “those who understand will understand,” according to machine translation. As for what these features are—and what exactly there is to “understand”—remains to be seen.

Other Specifications And Rumoured Launch Date

As mentioned above, the device has been subjected to several leaks prior to this. In case you miss them, these leaks claim that the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset to help with overall performance. For the battery, sources believe that it comes with a 7,000mAh cell that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of launch, rumours suggest that OPPO will unveil the device in China first sometime around the end of March, with its global debut expected to follow in the subsequent month. Unfortunately for those eagerly waiting, the company is still keeping details under wraps, so it’s unclear exactly when the device will arrive.

Before we conclude, we’d like to remind you to take this information with a healthy dose of scepticism. After all, we are dealing with leaks and rumours here, and since these details aren’t officially confirmed, there may be some inaccuracies.

(Source: Weibo, via GSMArena)