Earlier in the year, NVIDIA officially announced that it would update its DLSS 4 technology to DLSS 4.5. In addition to improving UI rendering and image stability, the update introduces 6x Multi Frame Generation and a new second-generation Transformer model. Now, in an official blog post, the company has revealed that it will release DLSS 4.5 for RTX 50-series users on March 31.

As the name suggests, 6x Multi Frame Generation can generate “five additional frames per rendered frame with minimal change to latency”, resulting in a 6x total frame multiplier. This marks a significant improvement over DLSS 4, which could generate a maximum of three additional frames. The second-generation Transformer model also improves DLSS performance.

According to NVIDIA, the new transformer was trained using more powerful hardware and a larger dataset, giving the model five times more compute. This allows greater context awareness across scenes and more intelligent use of pixel sampling and motion vectors, while also improving DLSS Super Resolution.

Moreover, NVIDIA confirmed that Dynamic Frame Generation will also launch for RTX 50-series GPUs on the same day. This mode automatically switches between Multi Frame Generation multipliers to reach a game’s target frame rate or match a display’s refresh rate.

Lastly, the company also announced several upgrades to GeForce NOW. In the same post, NVIDIA shared that users will soon be able to link their GOG accounts to the cloud gaming service.

For VR users, the company added that GeForce NOW will support up to 90 fps starting March 19. However, this higher frame rate will only be available to GeForce NOW Ultimate subscribers.

(Source: NVIDIA)