Native Linux PC gamers have gotten something of a boon from NVIDIA. The GPU brand recently released the beta version of its GeForce NOW app for the operating system, after announcing it during CES 2026.

“Starting with support for Ubuntu 24.04 and later, the new app delivers a seamless native experience that fits right into Linux desktop workflows. It transforms compatible Linux systems into high-performance GeForce RTX-powered rigs, streaming supported PC titles directly from the cloud at up to 5K resolution and 120 frames per second, or 1080p at 360 fps.”

Specifically, the Linux build of GeForce NOW is distributed via Flatpak. As mentioned by Videocardz, the access of GeForce NOW on Linux is important because the Microsoft PC Game Pass is built around the Xbox app and thus, around Windows PC. By making it available on Linux, gamers won’t necessarily need the platform to run their titles, although some titles are still supported because the games run through NVIDIA’s Cloud systems.

On the subject of performance, NVIDIA says that its GeForce NOW Ultimate give Linux users access to its Blackwell-grade GPUs, allowing gamers to stream at 5K at 120fps, or 360 fps at FHD. Of course, this is still a beta, we suggest that you manage your expectations. Ben Wilson at Windows Central tried running the app on Bazzite and had reportedly come across errors shortly after installing the app.

In any case, NVIDIA is also highlighting a number of games GeForce NOW gamers will be able to play right now:

The Midnight Walkers (New release on Steam, Jan. 28, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 28, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Cairn (New release on Steam, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Prototype (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29)

(New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29) Prototype 2 (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29)

(New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29) Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Half Sword (New release on Steam, Jan.30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan.30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Vampires: Bloodlord Rising (New release on Steam, Jan. 30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) The Bard’s Tale Trilogy (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass) The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass) Total War: Three Kingdoms (Epic Games Store)

Interested? You can download the app for Linux at the official product page.