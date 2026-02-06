We’ve already seen unsurprising rumours that NVIDIA may be delaying the production of the Super versions of its GeForce RTX 50-series of GPUs. A new report claims that the company has decided to not release those cards as scheduled. But beyond that, even the next generation RTX 60-series cards could be delayed as well.

This comes via The Information, which reports that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 60-series was “originally scheduled to begin mass production at the end of 2027”. No word on a new date for that happening, but even the slightest delay will land it square within 2028. The report also notes that “NVIDIA is also slashing production of its current line of gaming chips”. This is in addition to the delay of their Super variants.

Consumer Market But A Drop In The Bucket

None of this is really surprising, considering the AI datacentre boom and the resulting memory shortage. In fact, the report notes that the company’s data centre revenue made up US$51.2 billion (~RM202.47 billion) of its US$57 billion (~RM225.4 billion) total revenue, as of its Q3 2026 earnings. That’s close to 90%, in case the point needs to be driven home harder. Despite its consumer gaming market gaining by 30%, it’s still just a drop in the bucket compared to the datacentre space.

Of course, the optimists among us may argue that, should the memory market recover, things could shift back on track. But a prominent memory maker says that’s unlikely to happen until at least 2028. So there’s that.

(Source: The Information via The Verge)