In conjunction with its CES 2026 keynote, NVIDIA is also announcing an update to its DLSS 4 technology: DLSS 4.5. The update brings with a new and improved Transformer model and Dynamic Multiframe Generation technology.

Dynamic Multiframe Generation is essentially a new and improved version of the upscaling technology and, to put it in laymen terms, it slots in 6x more frames, up from the 4x frames that DLSS 4 originally delivered. The 2nd generation Transformer plays a part in this as well, having been trained by bigger and more powerful machines at NVIDIA.

DLSS 4.5 is available as of this announcement, and can be downloaded and applied via the NVIDIA App. Just remember to use the DLSS Override mode. Again, and just as a reminder, DLSS 4.5 is only available for Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

NVIDIA is also launching G-Sync Pulsar, a technology designed for Esport display. Specifically, the display is basically a 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) 360Hz panel. Basically, it’s a monitor with much better motion clarity with the feature turned on.

In addition, these G-Sync Pulsar monitors also feature a new Ambient Adaptive Technology that auto-adjusts brightness and colour based on the ambient lighting.

If you’re at CES this year, you can head over to NVIDIA’s booth to check it out. Our NVIDIA contact says that this technology is one of those “you need to see it to believe it” scenarios, so it should be something of a treat for the pixel peepers among you.

NVIDIA says Pulsar monitors will roll out from US$599 (~RM2,439) starting 7 January.