It’s official. The vivo S50 Pro Mini has just made its debut in the Chinese market. However, it has been rumoured that the device will be rebranded as the vivo X300 FE when it hits the global market.

To refresh your memory, the vivo S50 Pro Mini features a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Additionally, the display features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also features dual speakers, an x-axis linear motor, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

1 of 2 - +

Under the hood, the device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone comes with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. Other specifications include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The device possesses a horizontal camera bar similar to the iPhone Air and the HONOR 500. Unlike those two devices, however, the S50 Pro Mini has three camera modules. According to Amanz, this photographic trio features a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the flipside, the handset has a 50MP camera tucked away in a punch-hole cutout.

1 of 3 - +

The vivo S50 Pro Mini comes in three colourways, including white, purple, and black. The device also comes in three configurations: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. vivo prices the variants at CNY3,699 (~RM2,144), CNY3,999 (~RM2,318), and CNY4,299 (~RM2,492), respectively. Unfortunately, the company has yet to announce when the device will make its debut on the global market.

(Sources: vivo [1], [2] via NotebookCheck, Amanz)