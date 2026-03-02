In conjunction with MWC 2026, HONOR has hosted an event to announce its latest gadgets. As promised, the company’s previously teased Robot Phone has also made an appearance, although it is not quite ready for the market yet. Regardless, the brand has shared a few more details on the device.

For the uninitiated, the HONOR Robot Phone is essentially a smartphone with a gimbal camera that flips out from the device’s rear panel. When not in use, a cover slides into place to protect this camera from the elements. Think of it as a phone with a built-in DJI Osmo Pocket 3 of sorts.

In any case, the device boasts a compact 4DoF gimbal system, thanks to the company’s self-developed micro motors. Apparently, these motors are 70% smaller than the mainstream models, making them the smallest in the industry thus far. Or so HONOR claims, anyway.

Either way, this 3-axis gimbal camera system pairs with the onboard AI to create what the brand is calling a “new species” of smartphone. The camera basically acts like a robot head, moving in response to its surroundings and offering expressive user interactions. Apparently, it can nod and shake its head and even bob along to music.

Anthropomorphism aside, the AI does power some practical features. A subject tracking function allows the camera to follow people in real time. Meanwhile, the AI SpinShot capability supports 90° and 180° rotational movement for smooth transitions. Additionally, an AI stabilisation engine helps to keep shots steady.

Other than that, HONOR is collaborating with ARRI to bring the latter’s imaging tech to its smartphones. As the first product of this partnership, the Robot Phone packs a 200MP sensor capable of shooting videos with a “cinematic” aesthetic.

For now, not much else is known about the phone in terms of specifications. It seemingly comes with other lenses on the rear panel for when the gimbal camera is stowed away. But again, the brand has not disclosed any information on these. It’s likely that the phone’s features are still subject to change, as the device will only be launching in the second half of 2026.

That said, if you were hoping to get your hands on a unit, there may be some bad news. According to The Verge, HONOR is only planning to release the handset on its home turf.

(Source: HONOR [1], [2], [3], The Verge)