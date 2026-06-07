Among the new additions to Amazfit’s smartwatch lineup is the Balance Ultra. Released alongside the Balance 3, the wearable comes with the same Hybrid Training system and fitness features. What sets it apart from its sibling is the material composition and battery capacity.

In terms of build, the Amazfit Balance Ultra features a fibre-reinforced polymer case. Furthermore, its bezel, frame, buttons, and back cover are composed of titanium. While the watch itself is slightly bigger than its more modest counterpart, it still gets the same display. This is a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 480 x 480 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Additionally, the panel is protected with sapphire glass. Rounding things off is a 10 ATM water resistance rating.

Like the Balance 3, the Balance Ultra comes with 64GB of storage, a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls, as well as a flashlight with red and white light options. For location tracking, it features dual-band GPS that leverages six satellite systems. Of course, it also supports offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation, and automatic rerouting to help users stay on course while training.

Speaking of which, the HybridCharge Energy Intelligence system keeps track of the wearer’s training load, daily stress, as well as sleep patterns. By leveraging this data, the watch can offer recommendations that match the individual’s capabilities, allowing them to manage their training efforts. HYROX training features are also available, along with more than 180 sports modes.

Naturally, the Balance Ultra comes with the usual fare of sensors for monitoring the wearer’s vitals. Among the tracked metrics are heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and stress.

On the subject of battery life, the 780mAh cell can power up to 30 days of typical use. This gets cut to 15 days if you’re a heavy user. With Always On Display enabled, the watch has a maximum battery life of ten days.

Currently, the Amazfit Balance Ultra is available for pre-order in the US for US$599.99 (~RM2,418). At the time of writing, there is no word on a local launch.

(Source: Amazfit)