Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has recently started its teaser campaign on its social channels for an upcoming phone. With that in mind, very little has been revealed about said phone. But the company has attached some very odd messaging to accompany these teasers.

Starting with the tamer of the two that are out at the time of writing, it’s one highlighting the phone’s “Premium Metal Frame”. Despite the word premium being tacked on, chances are this will end up being aluminium rather than, say titanium. This is especially once you consider its price which, in a press note, HONOR says will be under RM1,500.

Then there’s the really baffling one, as shown at the top, calling attention to the upcoming phone’s camera island. Or more specifically, what HONOR calls the “Classic Triangular Design”. One would wager if there was a brand that could fairly lay claim to that specific camera bump design, it probably wasn’t HONOR.

Either way though, from these teasers, it’s pretty difficult to tell what the teased phone even is. Taking into account both the camera bump and the price point, chances are it would be a Lite model of the brand’s main numbered series. Though it would be odd of the the Lite model to be released locally ahead of the mainline series itself. The company has not said when the full reveal will happen beyond “soon”. So it’s more a matter of waiting for more info to be drip-fed by the brand.

(Source: HONOR / Facebook [1], [2])