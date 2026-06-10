After a series of teasers, leaks and a blind pre-order campaign, Insta360 has officially launched the Luna Ultra for the Malaysian market. The new device marks the company’s entry into the premium gimbal camera segment and is also its first such product to be co-engineered with Leica.

Featuring a compact design that weighs just over 200g, the Luna Ultra is positioned as the direct competitor to DJI’s Osmo Pocket series. It combines a 3-axis gimbal stabilisation system with a dual-camera setup, AI-powered shooting tools, and a detachable touchscreen.

Dual Cameras With Leica Optics

The highlight feature of the Insta360 Luna Ultra is its dual-lens system. The primary camera pairs a Leica Summicron lens with a 1-inch sensor capable of recording video at up to 8K resolution, while a secondary telephoto camera uses a 1/1.3-inch sensor with an F2.0 aperture.

According to Insta360, the telephoto system provides access to five focal lengths and supports up to 12x zoom, including 6x lossless zoom. The company also says the setup is capable of producing natural-looking background blur without relying heavily on software effects.

For video recording, the Luna Ultra supports 8K recording at 30fps, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit I-Log capture for greater flexibility during colour grading. The handheld also offers up to 14 stops of dynamic range to preserve details in bright and dark areas of a scene. On the photography side, the device can capture 37MP UltraPhotos as well as 200MP panoramic images.

AI And Advanced Tracking

Powering the camera is Insta360’s “Triple AI Chip” system that handles image processing and computational photography features. One of the key functions enabled by the chipset is PureVideo Mode, which is designed to improve low-light footage by reducing noise and enhancing brightness and detail at resolutions up to 4K60fps.

The Luna Ultra also incorporates Insta360’s Deep Track 5.0 subject tracking system. Onboard features include Auto Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, Group Tracking and Smart Framing, allowing the camera to automatically keep subjects within the frame.

Detachable Screen And Four-Hour Battery Life

One of the more unique aspects of the Luna Ultra is its detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen. Insta360 says the display can be removed from the camera and used as a remote monitor and controller, with HD video transmission available at distances of up to 20 metres.

The camera carries a 1,550mAh battery that provides up to four hours of operation, while its fast charging support allows it to reach 80% capacity in around 23 minutes. Storage-wise, the Luna Ultra comes with 47GB of usable internal storage and supports microSD cards of up to 1TB.

Built For Content Creators

Insta360 has also equipped the Luna Ultra with several tools aimed at professionals. These include Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and Leica Chrome colour profiles, support for the ACES colour workflow, and built-in timecode synchronisation for multi-camera productions.

The company has also integrated AI-assisted editing features into its mobile app, which can automatically identify key moments in footage and generate shareable edits. For audio recording, the Luna Ultra features an integrated wind guard and supports direct pairing with Insta360’s wireless microphone systems.

A range of optional accessories will also be available, including ND filters, Black Mist filters, a wide-angle lens attachment and a POV Head Tracker for hands-free recording. The latter was previously highlighted in the company’s most recent teaser before the Luna Ultra’s launch.

Pricing And Availability

The Luna Ultra is available starting today through the official Insta360 web store, Shopee, Lazada, and authorised retailers. The camera is priced at RM2,999 in Malaysia and is available in Cosmic Black and Stellar White. Pricing for the handheld camera’s various accessories, however, have yet to be revealed.

(Source: Insta360 Malaysia press release)