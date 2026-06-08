Zeekr Malaysia has confirmed that it will showcase two of its latest flagship models, the Zeekr 9X and Zeekr 009 Grand, at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026. The event will take place from 12 to 21 June at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

According to the automaker’s post on social media, the duo’s appearance appears to be more of a preview than an official market launch. This would likely suggest that Zeekr Malaysia may announce the local sales and pricing details at a later date.

Zeekr 9X Marks The Brand’s First Plug-In Hybrid

As you may recall, the Zeekr 9X was first unveiled in China last year. The full-size luxury SUV is appropriately massive, measuring 5,239 mm in length with a 3,169 mm wheelbase, while offering seating for six occupants. It also represents a significant shift for the brand by becoming its first plug-in hybrid production model after years of focusing exclusively on battery electric vehicles.

The 9X combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with either a dual- or tri-motor electric drivetrain. In its highest specification, the SUV produces a staggering 1,400 PS and 1,410 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint of just 3.1 seconds despite weighing well over three tonnes.

The MPV also adopts technology more commonly associated with premium EVs, featuring a 900V electrical architecture and support for 6C ultra-fast charging. Depending on the variant, it can be equipped with either a 55.1 kWh or 70 kWh CATL battery pack, offering between 300 km and 380 km of electric-only driving range under the CLTC standard, while total combined range is rated at over 1,200 km.

009 Grand Takes Zeekr’s MPV Model Even Further

Joining the 9X at KLIMS is the Zeekr 009 Grand, an even more luxurious interpretation of the company’s all-electric MPV. Unlike the Luxury and Ultra Luxury 009 models, which launched in Malaysia in 2024 with six- and seven-seat configurations, the Grand adopts an exclusive four-seat, 2+2 layout. The rear cabin features large captain’s chairs, a sizeable entertainment display, and premium touches such as Himalayan marble trim.

The new Grand variant is no slouch when it comes to performance either, offering a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup which develops 788 PS and 810 Nm. This allows the MPV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds before reaching a claimed top speed of 230 km/h. It is also powered by a 108 kWh CATL Qilin battery pack operating on an 800V platform, with a CLTC-rated range of up to 702 km.

It should be noted that the Grand is the fourth variant of the 009 to (eventually) be available in Malaysia, with the third being the Executive model which was launched in August last year. Positioned below the Luxury series, the Executive retains the same dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and generous dimensions while offering a somewhat more accessible entry point into the brand’s premium electric MPV range.

(Source: Zeekr Malaysia, via Facebook)