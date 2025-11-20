HONOR’s intriguing “Robot Phone” has made an appearance during the brand’s HONOR User Carnival in China. Initially revealed just partially via numerous teasers, the device is finally shown in all of its glory to visitors of the event.

In case you missed our prior coverage, what makes the HONOR Robot Phone unique is its three-axis gimballed camera module, which flips out from its main body. In a way, this concept appears to combine the practicality of portable handheld cameras, such as the DJI Osmo Pocket series, with traditional smartphones.

Based on the pictures shared by those who attended the event, HONOR has prepared multiple display units of the device in different colours. Some of which feature the gimbal camera stored within the large camera island on the phone’s back, while others have it deployed. It is very likely that the module will feature motorised parts, much like past smartphone models with pop-out cameras from years back (remember those?).

Apart from its unique feature, the Robot Phone itself is revealed to sport either faux leather or glass rear panels, depending on colourway. Meanwhile, the right side of the large camera island appears to have components, likely a periscope telephoto camera or perhaps something else.

Unfortunately, HONOR is still keeping the phone’s specifications under wraps, and will only continue to keep it that way until the official launch. Speaking of which, the Robot Phone is slated to debut during Mobile World Congress 2026 in March.

(Source: GSMArena)