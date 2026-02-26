News surrounding the Galaxy S26 series isn’t slowing down just yet today. Now, the four big Malaysian telcos, namely Maxis, Yes, CelcomDigi and U Mobile, have revealed their respective pre-order offerings for Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone line-up.

Much like previous campaigns, each telco is bundling its own set of additional perks for customers. These range from lower monthly instalments and trade-in incentives to freebies such as a mobile gaming controller, Touch ’n Go (TNG) credit, and even a complimentary Galaxy S26 device.

More details below:

Maxis

For Maxis, all three Samsung Galaxy S26 models are available for pre-order via its 36-month and 24-month Zerolution contracts, as well as a standard 24-month contract. The former two offer 0% instalment payments throughout their respective tenures, with no credit card required. Under the 36-month option, the base Galaxy S26 is priced at RM115 per month, the Galaxy S26+ at RM145/month, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra from RM165/month. The 24-month Zerolution plan, meanwhile, lists the models at RM175/month, RM215/month, and from RM240/month, respectively. Both Zerolution plans are tied to the Maxis Postpaid 109 subscription.

Meanwhile, the 24-month standard contract allows customers to purchase their preferred device upfront at a discounted price. Under this option, the Galaxy S26 is priced at RM3,699 (RRP: RM5,199), the S26+ at RM4,599 (RRP: RM6,199), and the S26 Ultra from RM5,199 (RRP: RM6,799). Similar to the Zerolution options, this plan also requires a Maxis Postpaid 109 subscription.

Additional pre-order perks include three months of complimentary device protection under Maxis Device Care, RM288 in TNG credit, and up to 30% off selected accessories. Maxis also notes that customers can trade in eligible Samsung devices to offset the cost of the new Galaxy S26 series.

Yes 5G

Yes 5G is currently offering pre-orders for Samsung’s latest flagship line-up via its Infinite+ plan with either a 36-month or 24-month contract, as well as the Yes 5G Advanced prepaid plan. Opting for Infinite+ provides the lowest monthly instalments across all three models, along with RM0 upfront payment. Customers can also choose between the Basic 58, Standard 88, Premium 118, or Ultra 178 postpaid tiers, all of which offer uncapped 5G data and speeds without a fair usage policy (FUP).

Meanwhile, the Yes 5G Advanced prepaid option allows customers to purchase their preferred device upfront at a discounted price. This plan comes bundled with 30GB of 5G + 4G data, along with a waiver on the first month’s subscription fee.

Under the Infinite+ contract, the base Galaxy S26 starts from RM15/month for 36 months or RM58/month for 24 months. The Galaxy S26+ is priced from RM38/month or RM98/month, respectively, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts from RM53/month or RM117/month. For the prepaid option, the standard Galaxy S26 is priced at RM4,399, the S26+ at RM5,399, and the S26 Ultra from RM5,999.

CelcomDigi

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series via CelcomDigi are limited to existing customers or those porting in from other telcos. Eligible users can secure any of the three models under the telco’s Easy360 device financing programme.

From now until 10 March 2026, customers can pre-order the Galaxy S26 line-up with Easy360, which offers instalment plans of up to 36 months at 0% interest with zero upfront payment. The plan also includes device promotions, complimentary protection, and additional trade-in value. According to CelcomDigi’s website, the Galaxy S26 starts from RM73/month, the Galaxy S26+ from RM109/month, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra from RM121/month.

Customers who opt for the Galaxy S26 Ultra can enjoy savings of up to RM2,443, along with three months of PhoneCARE device protection. CelcomDigi also offers up to RM500 in additional trade-in value when customers exchange their existing devices. Additional pre-order perks include a complimentary Backbone One – PlayStation Edition mobile gaming controller with case (RRP RM728), available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last, with the purchase of the Spring Roam Pass.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be available at CelcomDigi outlets nationwide starting 11 March 2026 for those who prefer to purchase in-store.

U Mobile

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series via U Mobile are available with the telco’s U Postpaid and U Family plans, bundled with a range of exclusive pre-order perks. Under these plans, the Galaxy S26 is offered from RM85/month, the Galaxy S26+ from RM113/month, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra from RM129/month. Customers who opt for the Ultra variant will also receive a complimentary double storage upgrade as part of the pre-order promotion.

U Mobile is also running a bundled deal where customers can receive a free Galaxy S26 when purchasing a Galaxy S26 Ultra from RM168/month. In addition, those who switch to the telco can enjoy a RM120 rebate as part of its port-in incentive.

