Samsung has officially expanded its removable storage lineup with two new microSD cards, the T7 and T9. Samsung says the T7 is for “light gamers” and “intermediate creators” who need reliable everyday storage, while positioning the T9 as a higher-end option for professional creators and gaming enthusiasts.

To start, the T7 focuses more on capacity, offering up to 1TB of storage with claimed read speeds of up to 170MB/s. Samsung adds that the card is widely compatible, supporting devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and handheld consoles.

As for the T9 microSD card, it tops out at 512GB instead of 1TB. In exchange, Samsung claims faster read speeds of up to 200MB/s, along with 6-proof protection for added reliability and broader compatibility. The company positions it as the better option for overall performance, making it suitable for action cameras as well as the other devices mentioned earlier.

Those interested can purchase the new cards in Malaysia, although availability may vary by market. Aside from the 1TB option, the T7 also comes in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB variants, priced at RM1,325, RM663, RM335, and RM209, respectively.

Meanwhile, the T9 commands slightly higher prices compared to the T7. The 128GB model goes for RM263, followed by RM413 for the 256GB variant and RM833 for the 512GB version. Samsung is also offering a free Juno Blind Box with purchases made during the 5.5 promotion, while stocks last.

(Source: Samsung press release)