Xiaomi officially revealed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Pad 8 on 28 February, alongside the global release of the Xiaomi 17 series. Serving as the successor to the Pad 7 Pro, Xiaomi boasts that the tablet offers “PC-level efficiency” to help boost users’ productivity and creativity.

At present, the company is still keeping most of the device’s specs a secret for the global market until the official unveiling. However, like most Xiaomi products, the Pad 8 has already made a splash in its home market. Now, the global version of the tablet will likely share the same specifications as the Chinese variant, but we’d like to remind you that there’s a possibility that some details might change for one reason or another.

Without further ado, the Xiaomi Pad 8 sports an 11.2-inch LCD with a 3,200 x 2,136 resolution that works well with your fingers or pen stylus. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Additionally, the device features Dolby Atmos–tuned quad speakers, as well as magnetic contacts for connecting compatible keyboards and styluses.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Pad 8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen4 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 9,200mAh battery that supports up to 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. For connectivity, it supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. As for software, it will be running on the company’s proprietary HyperOS 3.0.

1 of 3 - +

Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 has a 13MP rear sensor that is capable of recording 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at up to 60 fps, and 720P video at 30 fps. On the other side is a 8Mp snapper that can record video in 1080p and 720p at 30 fps.

The device comes in three colours: black, blue, and green. Though the company is planning to launch the tablet globally, there has been no word on exactly when the device will reach the Malaysian market. At the time of writing, the device is not yet listed on SIRIM. We have reached out to Xiaomi Malaysia but have yet to receive a response. We will update the article once we receive any new information.

(Source: Xiaomi International, via GSMArena, Xiaomi China [1], [2])