Ahead of its upcoming global launch event at the end of the month, Xiaomi has unveiled a selection of new products for the Malaysian market. The lineup includes items in its AIoT ecosystem, including the Xiaomi Tag and the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank.

Of course, these are among the products set to debut at MWC 2026. But it seems that Malaysians can get their hands on them early.

Xiaomi Tag

Starting with the Xiaomi Tag, this is essentially a Bluetooth tracker like the Apple AirTag, or the Samsung equivalent for the Android users. The device adopts a compact and lightweight design measuring 7.2mm thick and weighing 10g. Other than that, the oval-shaped accessory sports a frame, allowing users to attach it to keys or other personal items. It also gets an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the tracker is equipped with a removable CR2032 button cell battery. According to the company, this battery can keep the device powered for more than a year. Additionally, it features a built-in piezoelectric buzzer. For location tracking, it relies on Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. It is worth noting that the accessory lacks ultra-wideband (UWB) support, a feature found on both its competitors. The lack of UWB means that it isn’t as precise as other trackers, due to the complete reliance on Bluetooth.

That said, the company has designed the tracker to be compatible with Android and Apple devices, supporting both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My. Apple users in particular can take advantage of features like left-behind alerts and NFC tap for Lost Mode. Beyond that, the company has added a sharing functionality, allowing trusted users to help locate lost items. For privacy, location data is encrypted, and anti-tracking alerts are sent when an unknown tag follows the user.

The Xiaomi Tag retails for RM79 per piece, or RM299 for a pack of four. However, customers can get the tracker at a discounted price for a limited time. During the promotion period, the single unit costs RM59, while the 4-pack gets a RM199 price tag. The device is listed on both Mi.com and Lazada.

UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank

As the name says, this is a slim power bank. Essentially, it is the same charging accessory as the one released in Japan last month. The lightweight device is designed with portability in mind, measuring 6mm thick and weighing 98g. Other than that, it sports a minimalist metal body in your choice of silver, black, and orange colours.

The UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank features a 5,000mAh high-energy-density silicon-carbon battery that supports 15W wireless charging. For wired charging, it supports up to 22.5W via USB-C. In addition to this, the power bank is capable of charging two devices at the same time.

Other highlights include protective features against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits. It also comes with foreign object detection.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank is now available for RM369. As with the Xiaomi Tag, the power bank gets a launch discount. For a limited time, the device is priced at RM259. Those interested can head over to Mi.com, or the brand’s stores on Shopee and Lazada.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2], [3])