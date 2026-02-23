Not too long ago, the Xiaomi 17 series debuted in China. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will be launching the smartphones globally soon. The announcement is set to take place in Barcelona on 28 February 2026, in conjunction with MWC 2026. To be more specific, the unveiling is scheduled for 2PM CET, which translates to 9PM our time.

During the event, we can expect the base model and the Ultra variant to make an appearance. For now, the company has yet to disclose any details on the flagship phones. However, the devices will likely feature the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts, albeit with some slight differences. Previous leaks have pointed to a smaller battery for the international iterations.

Possible specifications

To recap, the vanilla Xiaomi 17 launched in China with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. This panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Internally, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

While this version of the phone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery, a rumour claims that the global model will get a 6,330mAh battery instead. Either way, it is said to support 100W charging. Other than that, the phone gets a triple 50MP setup comprising a main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto camera. The front camera is also a 50MP unit.

As for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, it sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Like the base model, the Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Beyond that, the international version of the phone has been rumoured to feature a 6,000mAh battery, downgraded from the 6,800mAh capacity of the model meant for China. On the imaging end, the Ultra also sports a triple setup. Both the primary and ultrawide sensors are 50MP units. Meanwhile, the periscope telephoto camera uses a 200MP lens with continuous zoom.

Other product reveals

In addition to the Xiaomi 17 series, the company has confirmed that it will be debuting a few other products on the same day. Among them is the Xiaomi Tag, which as the name suggests is the brand’s answer to the Apple AirTag. For now, its specifications remain under wraps, although a teaser posted on X revealed that it weighs 10g. That said, previous leaks have indicated that the Bluetooth tracker will not come with Ultra Wideband.

Aside from the Xiaomi Tag, the company will be launching the REDMI Buds 8 Pro. Again, the product teaser is short on details, only disclosing that the audio accessory will offer up to 55 db “smart” ANC. It is worth noting that the buds have already debuted in China, though. Some features include 11mm drivers, swipe gestures, and a claimed battery life of 8.5 hours on a single charge.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2], [3], [4])