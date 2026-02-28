It should come as no surprise that many flagship devices have been stepping up their photography game for years. Each brand has been introducing their own take on the 200MP shooter design, but after a while, they may all seem the same to the untrained eye. However, if you’re looking for a flagship shooter that’s meant to be a clear cut from the rest, then look no further than Xiaomi’s newest handset, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra!

After all, in the world of photography, every detail—no matter how small—matters. With that being the case, the popular smartphone brand has partnered again with Leica, one of the leaders in imaging technology, to bring you the most powerful and versatile camera capabilities in a pocketable form factor. From its Leica APO Optical lens to its continuous optical zoom and even sleek body, you’ll definitely find something to like about this device.

The Pinnacle Of Flagship Photography

Xiaomi has always been outfitting its phones with one of the most potent imaging systems available at the time, and that fact still rings true today with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The brand’s latest flagship boasts a powerful rear triple-camera system tuned by Leica Summilux.

Of course, leading this assortment of lenses is the 200MP telephoto camera. Unlike conventional 200MP telephotos, this unit features a large 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor which allows it to do 75mm to 100mm mechanical optical zoom and fully maximises this sensor without any digital cropping.

1 of 4 - +

When you really want to get in close, the lens delivers up to 400mm (17.2x) of in-sensor zoom, capable of outperforming most competitors. Moreover, each and every step in this zoom is optical, allowing it to preserve image quality, resolution, and detail no matter the range. This sensor is thoughtfully engineered to handle a wide range of shooting scenarios, from landscapes and portraits to street photography.

Speaking of engineering, this telephoto camera was co-engineered with Leica and is outfitted with the brand’s own APO optical lens. This game-changing addition not only reduces chromatic aberration but also delivers exceptional sharpness, contrast, and colour accuracy. As a result, it is the first smartphone to receive the Leica APO certification.

1 of 8 - +

On the other hand, if you’re looking to capture every little bit of detail regardless of your surroundings, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also equipped with a 50MP main camera. What sets this camera apart is its Light Fusion 1050L sensor with Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology. Though it is only available in 1x zoom (higher improvements in HDR), this sensor allows all of the device’s cameras to capture exceptional detail in both deep shadows and extreme highlights. Pair this with the built-in OIS, and you’re guaranteed to snap crystal-clear photos with every press of a button.

Speaking of videos, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra can be your all-in-one recording setup. Utilising its robust imaging capabilities, the device can easily record stunning 8K resolution at 30fps or 4K footage up to 120fps. Not only that, but you can also utilise the built-in LOFIC HDR technology in video, allowing you to capture stunning depth and complexities for a cinema-grade creative experience. Needless to say, this device is the right choice for any on-the-go filmmakers, budding or otherwise.

But there’s only so much to capture in one frame. In the event you need extra space to capture a lot more detail and subjects, the 50MP 14mm ultra-wide that can support 5cm macro photography has you covered. Like the other camera sensors, it also supports optical-grade zoom, with an added zoom dial that lets you fine-tune your shot at 2x, 5x, and 10x magnification. And if you want to turn attention to yourself, the 50MP front-facing camera lets you take social media-ready selfies.

Dazzling And Durable Display

Colour accuracy matters—not just in the camera, but on the screen as well. After all, it’s the display that lets you fully appreciate the results of your work. Which is why the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch, 2,608 x 1,200 Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display that is capable of outputting up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for your viewing pleasure. Paired with a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut and support for 68 billion colours, it delivers a vivid, immersive experience for reviewing photos or streaming your favourite shows.

Of course, it is incredibly durable thanks to Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 allowing it to survive intense scratches and otherwise disastrous drops. And in the instance you drop the device in a pool of water, its IP68 rating can easily shrug that off too!

A One-Of-A-Kind Performance Powerhouse

Naturally, a flagship device deserves a flagship chipset. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, allowing for unprecedented performance even under pressure. This powerful chipset lets you use a wide array of AI systems found in the device’s HyperOS 3.

Keeping things cool, of course, is the Xiaomi 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop System. Inspired by the aerospace industry’s own cooling solution, this proprietary technology uses a 3D structural design with separate vapour and liquid channels to increase heat transfer capacity by up to 100% and reduce airflow resistance by 30%, making it far more efficient than traditional cooling solutions.

Powering all of this is a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that can support up to 90W wired, which is PD-PPS compatible, and up to 50W wireless HyperCharge, ensuring hours upon hours of playtime. If you need to charge your other devices, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also capable of 22.5W reverse wired charging as well.

Receive Up To Six Years Of OS And Security Updates

If you’re purchasing a flagship, you are looking for a device that is meant to last you for years on end. And you’d be happy to know that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a cut above the rest in that department as well. With up to 5 years of OS and up to 6 years of security updates, this device will be your ultimate smartphone companion no matter what life throws your way.

All that said, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is shaping up to herald a new era of smartphones. With its unparalleled imaging capabilities, groundbreaking performance, and captivating aesthetics, this smartphone has transcended beyond everyday devices.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is now available for pre-order for as low as RM5,499. For more information and to stay on top of the latest updates, visit the official Xiaomi website here.

This article is brought to you by Xiaomi.