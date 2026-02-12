Recently, Infinix announced that it will be adopting Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets for some of its smartphones, starting with the Note 60 lineup. That said, not all members of the series will benefit from this change, as the brand noted that only select models will be affected. Now, a Geekbench listing has revealed which handset will be sticking to a MediaTek SoC.

The entry shows an Infinix device carrying the model number X6879. This is the regular Note 60. As per the listing, the phone’s processor features four cores running at 2.0GHz, as well as four cores clocked at 2.60GHz. Meanwhile, a Mali-G615 MC2 handles graphics. These details essentially point to the Dimensity 7400 chipset, which also powers the Redmi Note 15 Pro.

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 16. Beyond that, not much else is known about the device, although it could feature a similar display and battery to the Pro version.

Fancy features for fancier variants

Speaking of the Pro model, the Nigerian arm of the brand has begun sharing details via its official Facebook page. Based on these teasers, the Note 60 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip.

Another highlight is the Active Matrix Display on the rear panel, which serves to display information. Visually, it is reminiscent of the Glyph Matrix on the Nothing Phone (3). Of course, that is not the only familiar aspect here, as the phone also comes in a Solar Orange colour.

Furthermore, it sports a display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include a 6,500mAh battery with “self-healing” technology, a vapour chamber, and what the brand calls a 50MP Night Master Camera.

Previously, Infinix confirmed that some models in the Note 60 series will come with satellite communication. The company did not specify which variants will receive this feature. However, it will likely be reserved for the Pro and Ultra versions. The latter will also be designed by Italian firm Pininfarina.

Local availability

Given that Infinix has started teasing the Note 60 series in some regions, the phones are likely to make their official debut pretty soon. That said, the brand has not disclosed details on a local launch yet.

With that in mind, though, the vanilla Note 60 and its Pro sibling are already listed in the SIRIM database. So, it’s only a matter of time before the phones arrive on our shores.

(Source: Xpertpick, Infinix Nigeria via Facebook)