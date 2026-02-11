As a brand, Infinix has traditionally stuck to using SoCs from MediaTek as the brains of its smartphones. But today, the company has announced that it “plans to adopt Snapdragon platforms from Qualcomm Technologies across select smartphones and broader product categories”. And the first to benefit from this is the upcoming Note 60 series.

Of course, this doesn’t mean every member of the line is being made to switch chipset teams. Per the announcement, only “select models in the Note 60 series” will be affected. These will still “mark the first time Infinix smartphones are powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms”. Of course, this applies only to smartphones. The brand has already used the US brand for the chipsets in its tablets.

While the company mentions the Infinix Note 60 series to be the first to get Snapdragon chips, nothing much else is known about the phones in said series. As part of its CES 2026 showcase, the brand said they will be the first to feature satellite communication. The brand would shortly after clarify via its social media channels that only specific models will feature the tech.

Then there’s the release window for said phones. Despite this recent announcement, the company did not provide an update as to when the phones will be launching. And since there doesn’t seem to be a consistent cadence to the line’s release, we’re left with the year-wide 2026 window to work with.