Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially unveiled the new Redmi Note 15 series of smartphones in Malaysia. As the name suggests, this lineup of devices serves as the sequel to last year’s Redmi Note 14 series.

However, unlike the previous generation that only had two devices, the Redmi Note 15 features a total of four devices. The series comprises the Redmi Note 15 (AKA the Note 15 4G), Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, and Note 15 Pro+ 5G.

Starting with the Redmi 15 Pro+ 5G, this model comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 3,200 nits. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

For imaging, the Note 15 Pro+ has a 200MP main + 8MP ultra-wide combo at the rear. In front, you can find a 32MP shooter.

Next, we have the Note 15 Pro 5G, which is very much similar to the Pro+ model. It has the same 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 peak brightness. Inside, this variant features a Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC and a 6,580mAh battery. Though it is slightly larger than the Pro+’s battery, it can only support 45W wired and 22.5W reverse wireless charging.

For the camera, the Note 15 Pro 5G has a 200MP main + 8MP ultra-wide combo at the back. On the flipside, the device is packing a 20MP shooter.

Lastly we have the base Redmi Note 15 and Note 15 5G, which we will lump together because these two are largely similar. Both devices have a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,200.

The differences between the two become more apparent when we go inside. The base Redmi Note 15 uses a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra and has a 6,000mAh cell that supports 33W charging. On the other hand, its 5G counterpart has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and has a 5,520mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W charging and 18W reverse charging.

Xiaomi outfitted both devices with a 108MP main rear sensor and a 20MP front-facing camera. But the 5G version has an 8MP ultra-wide, while its 4G sibling settles for a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at RM1,699 and RM1,899, respectively. As for the Pro model, this comes in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB, priced at RM1,399 and RM1,599, respectively. Next, we have the Redmi Note 15 5G, which comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, going for RM849 and RM949, respectively. Lastly, we have the base Redmi Note 15 with its singular configuration of 8GB + 256GB, priced at RM799.

The Redmi Note 15 5G is available from 16 January onwards at Xiaomi’s physical and online stores, while the Redmi Note 15 is only available online. The Pro models, on the other hand, won’t be available until 22 January. However, those interested in the premium models can pre-order them now.

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi is also hosting a special pre-order promotion for these devices until 21 January. Those who purchase the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G 12GB + 256GB and the Note 15 Pro 5G 8GB + 256GB are entitled to receive a free storage upgrade.

On the other hand, those who opt for the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G 12GB + 512GB, and the Note 15 Pro 5G 8GB + 512GB from the get-go will instead receive a free Redmi Pad SE 8.7-inch with a cover. Those who purchase the smartphone from 22 January to 28 February will receive a free Mi Vacuum Cleaner instead.