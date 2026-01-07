As part of its CES 2026 showcase, Infinix has not unveiled a phone. Instead, it has revealed a feature that one of its upcoming phone series will have. It’s simply called Infinix Satellite Communication, which allows for both calls and messages.

The company projects a coverage of nearly two-thirds of the earth’s surface for the tech. It will support transmission speeds of 4kbps, which isn’t much for use who are used to our usual broadband speeds. But according to the company, this passes for “high definition voice calls” and short messages going both ways. The former also supports calls being done on speaker mode or over Bluetooth headsets.

Conveniently, Infinix says that you won’t have to sign up to be able to use the service. It will also automatically switch between mobile roaming and satellite connectivity when needed. Useful when you enter an unexpectedly signal-dead zone.

Infinix says that the Note 60 series will be the first to feature the tech. Though it doesn’t specify if this is a series-wide thing, or if it will only be for a specific model such as, say, an Ultra variant. In the same vein, the launch window for the phone itself has also not been pinned down, beyond the year-wide 2026 window.