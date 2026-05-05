Alongside the GT 50 Pro, Infinix announced two new devices, namely the GTWATCH 5 Pro and the GTBUDS 5. Both products form part of the brand’s New GT Ecosystem, supporting the gaming capabilities of the smartphone.

GTWATCH 5 Pro

Starting with the GTWATCH 5 Pro, the smartwatch comes with a dedicated Esports Mode that allows it to work in tandem with the GT 50 Pro. With this function, the wearable can serve as a secondary display. Users can redirect notifications to the watch, and view real-time game data.

In addition to supporting gameplay, the device offers the standard health and fitness management tools. You get the usual fare of tracking features for heart rate, blood oxygen, as well as sleep and stress. Furthermore, the watch includes more than 100 sports modes. Other details include an independent GNSS positioning chip, as well as IP68 and 5 ATM ratings.

GTBUDS 5

Moving on to the GTBUDS 5, Infinix has equipped the TWS earbuds with 12mm large-aperture dynamic drivers to deliver deep, elastic bass. Aside from that, the audio accessory relies on Dolby Atmos to facilitate spatial awareness during gameplay. Meanwhile, 50dB hybrid ANC minimises outside distractions. For clear communication, the buds come with AI-driven microphone noise cancellation.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 6.0, with the company promising ultra-low latency of up to 44ms. The buds also come with multipoint connectivity, with dual-device switching capabilities. On the subject of battery life, Infinix claims the device can offer up to 40 hours of use on a single charge. Moreover, charging the buds for ten minutes can get you three hours of playback.

Pricing and availability

Both of the new products are available through the company’s official platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Price-wise, the GTWATCH 5 Pro goes for RM299. On the other hand, the GTBUDS 5 gets a RM169 price tag.

That said, Infinix is currently offering a 10% discount on these devices, but only when purchased alongside the GT 50 Pro. This means that those getting the phone can buy the watch for RM269. Similarly, the buds will cost RM152 when bought with the handset.