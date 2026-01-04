Among the Samsung Galaxy S26 series leaks thus far, the so-called Privacy Display feature stands out as one of the more novel additions. As the name suggests, it supposedly serves the same purpose as a privacy screen protector, which is to keep prying eyes from spying what’s on your phone. Previously spotted in One UI 8.5 code, a new leak has shed more light on the feature.

According to SammyGuru, the updated Samsung Tips app hides a listing for the Privacy Display feature. While normally inaccessible, the outlet apparently managed to get the app to display the page. As shown in the screenshots, the feature will reside in the display section of the Settings app. Aside from that, a Quick Settings toggle will also reportedly be available.

Just as the past leak revealed, users can set the feature to trigger automatically under certain conditions. These include specific apps, or notification pop-ups. Another option listed here is the screen lock, which covers PIN, pattern, and password.

In addition to these details, the publication also discovered an animation showing the Privacy Display feature in action. As depicted in the animation, viewing the screen head on will show the contents normally. However, should anyone be looking at the phone from the top, bottom, or either side, the feature will dim the display. This will make it harder to see what’s on the screen.

Of course, given that this is just an animation, how it actually plays out in practice is still a mystery. While the leaks so far have all originated from software, rumours suggest that it is tied to hardware. More specifically, it is speculated that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may use Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel OLED technology. That said, Samsung has not confirmed any of these details, so do take this information with a grain of salt.

