Believe it or not, there has been significant discourse surrounding the Galaxy S26 series’ charging speeds. Though we might be stuck with 25W wired charging for Samsung devices for another year, a recent report suggests the upcoming lineup will gain support for faster wireless charging, including up to 25W via a first-party Qi2 magnetic wireless charger.

This report comes from SamMobile, who managed to secure photos of the unit ahead of its supposed launch. Per the charger’s box, Samsung calls the device the Magnetic Wireless Charger, and, as mentioned above, it delivers up to 25W of wireless charging power.

Much like Apple’s MagSafe, the Magnetic Wireless Charger features a puck-style wireless charging pad on one end and a USB Type-C connector on the other. The images of the device suggest that Samsung made the cable with braided nylon. Notably, the publication mentioned that it is only available in one colour, which is black. Lastly, according to the back of the charger’s box, Samsung recommends you pair the Qi2 charger with a Samsung 45W power adapter to achieve the 25W wireless charging speeds.

Unsurprisingly, the publication mentions that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can use the 25W charging speed to its full potential, while the base S26 and S26+ may only support up to 20W when using the charger. By the way, for reference, the S25 Ultra can only support up to 15W wireless charging speeds.

The packaging also states that the charger supports the current Qi2 standard, so it can work with other compatible devices such as the Galaxy S25 and even the iPhone 17. However, there seems to be another catch if potential buyers want to make use of the magnets in the “Magnetic” Wireless Charger, but more on that later.

Naturally, Samsung has yet to share any official details about the charger, but a quick look at SIRIM reveals that the device has already secured its certification. This suggests that a local launch could be happening soon, again, likely alongside the Galaxy S26 series. Interestingly, while other Samsung devices are only just receiving their respective approvals, the wireless charger was certified on 30 December 2025.

No Built-in Magnets For The S26 Series?

As mentioned above, there appears to be a catch when it comes to the magnetic aspect of this wireless charger, and the accessory isn’t at fault here. Upon closer inspection, the back of the box reads: “For Galaxy phones, ensure you use this charger with a Qi2-ready case to enable charging.”

This detail hints that the Galaxy S26 series may not feature built-in magnets and would instead require a compatible magnetic case to work with magnetic accessories or Qi2 chargers. According to previous rumours, Samsung is planning to release its own wave of magnetic cases for all three S26 devices.

If true, this would be quite disappointing, as the selection of Android devices with full Qi2 support would remain very scarce. Until more information is available, it’s best not to take these details as gospel.

