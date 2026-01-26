The iQOO 15 debuted in Malaysia back in December, and now the vivo sub-brand is planning on releasing two new variants. The first of these is a fancier Ultra model, which the company is planning to launch in China next month. And then there’s the iQOO 15R, which has appeared on certain databases, including SIRIM and Geekbench.

As per both listings, the phone carries the model designation I2508. Going off the benchmark results, it seems that it will sit below the iQOO 15 in terms of performance. Apparently, the phone features an octa-core CPU with two cores clocked at 3.8GHz and six cores clocked at 3.32GHz, plus an Adreno 829 GPU. This points to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Additionally, the device runs on Android 16 and comes with 8GB of RAM.

For now, iQOO has yet to share any details on the phone. It has, however, teased a launch for the Indian market, revealing some of its design. Other than that, the device is thought to be a rebadged iQOO Z11 Turbo, which debuted in China earlier this month. If that is indeed the case, then the iQOO 15R may feature a 6.59-inch 1,260p AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

In addition to this, the Z11 Turbo features up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It runs on OriginOS 6 and packs a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging. For imaging, it gets a 200MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front snapper. Rounding off the spec sheet is an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, reverse wired charging, plus IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Of course, this does not necessarily guarantee that all the specifications will carry over. In any case, this information might offer some idea of what to expect.

At the moment, the brand has not confirmed a launch date for the phone. Rumours suggest that the device may land in India next month. That said, it is uncertain whether it will arrive here at the same time. Either way, the SIRIM listing does indicate that a local launch could happen soon. On the other hand, the iQOO 15 Ultra is absent from the database.

(Source: Geekbench [1], [2], iQOO [1], [2])