It was previously revealed that the iQOO 15 will be launching on 9 December. As promised, the phone has had its official launch for the local market earlier today. And with the launch, we get confirmation as to which configurations have made it to our shores.

Beyond memory and storage options, not much has changed with the iQOO 15 while in transit from its home market to the local one. With that, the phone comes with a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, plus 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Just underneath is a fingerprint sensor, and further within the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Powering the device is a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

For its cameras, the iQOO 15 has a 50MP main + 50MP 3x telephoto + 50MP wide angle combo. In front, it instead has a 32MP snapper. You get Android 16 out of the box with the OriginOS 6 overlay, and wrapping things up is an IP69 rating.

In Malaysia, the iQOO 15 comes in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations. They are priced at RM3,699, RM3,899 and RM4,299 respectively. Worth noting that the first and last one are noted as online exclusives. Pre-orders run from today until 11 December, with each platform offering promos of their own. Placing your own will net you a few free gifts, including th iQOO Buds Air.