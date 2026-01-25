iQOO has officially offered a first glimpse of the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra, the high-end variant of its current flagship smartphone line-up. On Weibo, the company revealed that the newer model will debut in China in early February.

Visually, the iQOO 15 Ultra closely follows the standard iQOO 15 but introduces several distinctive changes. The rear panel features a honeycomb-style texture, paired with a redesigned camera module that sets it apart from the base model. The most notable addition sits at the bottom of the camera housing, where visible vents indicate the presence of an active cooling fan.

iQOO has also highlighted the phone’s colour options, showing the device in black and white finishes. The former comes with orange accents, while the latter uses blue detailing. On the side, the phone retains physical power and volume buttons, alongside pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers – something that is not present on the base model.

According to a separate Weibo post by iQOO’s product manager, the Ultra’s shoulder triggers support a 600Hz sampling rate and use two independent control chips to reduce latency. The company also claims the triggers are sweat-resistant, a feature clearly targeted at extended gaming sessions. These elements reinforce the phone’s positioning as a performance-first device rather than a conventional flagship.

While iQOO has yet to confirm full specifications, rumours point to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a dedicated Q3 gaming processor. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company is expected to share more official details closer to the iQOO 15 Ultra’s launch in China next month.

