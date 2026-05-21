iQOO has officially introduced its latest smartphone in China, the iQOO 15T. At first glance, the launch may feel somewhat familiar, especially since the brand previously unveiled the flagship iQOO 15 and iQOO 15R just a few months ago. However, the new handset does come with several notable changes that seemingly justify the addition of the “T” moniker.

What sets the new model apart from its predecessors is that it replaces the Snapdragon chipset used on earlier variants with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition SoC. According to translated promotional material, the custom chipset can deliver up to 34% better frame-rate stability. The iQOO 15T also comes with the company’s proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

Specs-wise, the iQOO 15T sports a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Beyond that, the phone comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and NFC support.

Under the hood, the smartphone pairs the aforementioned Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. According to the official website, the Q3 gaming chip supports real-time ray tracing, 2K super-resolution and up to 144FPS frame interpolation in supported games. It also features the company’s own 8K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling system.

Keeping the lights on is a massive 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired charging. Since iQOO is a vivo sub-brand, the device runs on vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Other details include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and dual nano-SIM 5G dual-active connectivity.

The iQOO 15T has a 200MP main shooter with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, an f/1.88 aperture, and OIS. Right beside the headlining snapper is a 50MP ultrawide. On the flipside, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera.

The iQOO 15T comes in three different colours: black, white, and the company’s signature gradient design. In China, the phone comes in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations. They are priced at CNY3,799 (~RM2,217), CNY4,199 (~RM2,451), CNY4,899 (~RM2,859), and CNY5,699 (~RM3,326), respectively.

Unfortunately, the iQOO 15T is not listed in SIRIM’s database at the time of writing, so it remains unclear if or when the device will officially arrive in Malaysia. Even if it does make its way here, it is worth noting that the specifications and features mentioned above are based on the Chinese variant and may differ for the local market.

(Source: vivo, via GSMArena)