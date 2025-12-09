Following the launch of the iQOO 15 in Malaysia, we had a quick moment to to experience the phone for a bit. And for better or worse, it’s a very familiar experience. This applies to not just the way it looks, but also to the way it feels in hand.

On the way it looks, the iQOO 15 has maintained the same look for three generations in a row. One of the colour variants even looks somewhat like the BMW editions of old, even though the German car brand is not officially involved this time around.

But perhaps most obvious in terms of similarities is the camera Island. Beyond the finer details like the actual number fo cameras, the iQOO 15 camera island is effectively identical to what was on the 12 and 13. The newer generations bundle the LED flash into the island, but beyond that, it seems like a series identity at this point.

Buttons have also been kept simple, with just the power button and the volume rocker on the right, and nothing on the left. There’s the sole USB-C port at the bottom as well.

The small difference with the iQOO 15 though is that it has gone back to using flat panels in front and at the back. Despite this, it feels pretty familiar in hand. And as before, it feels a tad lighter than its contemporaries out in the market. Not too much so that it feels cheap, as there’s still a touch of heft to it.

On performance, one of the demo units had Honor of Kings running, but without anyone actively playing. When I picked it up, it didn’t feel warm to the touch. Not the most definitive of measurements, but it’s here for what it’s worth. We couldn’t exactly stay to play a game or two to find out either.

Speaking of which, we did manage to get a photo sample out of the iQOO 15. As you’d imagine from a gaming-centric phone, the image quality is merely passable. Detail retention could definitely use some work, and colours tend to lean towards the cool side. Which means that things will look to have a blue tinge to it.

To reiterate, the iQOO 15 is available for pre-order until 11 December. Prices are RM3,699, RM3,899 and RM4,299 for the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configs respectively.