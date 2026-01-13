Huawei has confirmed that it will be releasing new products in Malaysia soon, including the FreeClip 2. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has opened pre-orders for the open-ear earbuds.

As a quick refresher, the lightweight buds serve as the successor to the FreeClip, which debuted in 2023. Much like the original, the FreeClip 2 sports an Airy C-Bridge design, albeit with improvements for a more comfortable and secure fit. According to the brand, the buds allow users to remain aware of their surroundings while in use.

Other than that, the FreeClip 2 comes equipped with dual-diaphragm drivers, paired with an AI processor. This allows the buds to adapt to different environments for clear audio regardless of context. Other highlights include gesture controls, automatic left-right recognition, as well as multi-device connectivity. Rounding things off is an IP57 rating, although Huawei also claims that the buds are sweat-resistant.

The FreeClip 2 is currently available for pre-order until 19 January 2026 for RM749. Those interested in securing the audio accessory can head over to its experience stores or official website. Alternatively, customers can pre-order the buds via the Huawei stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Throughout the pre-order period, customers can get free gifts worth up to RM109.

(Source: Huawei press release)