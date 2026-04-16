Huawei is supposedly resurrecting an old product from the grave in the form of the Watch Buds 2. The product’s announcement comes three years after the launch of the first generation Watch Buds.

Then, as now, the Watch Buds 2 is a combination of a smartwatch that doubles as a casing for a pair of earbuds tucked beneath the watch face. Basically, it’s a 2-in-1 design, and based on the render, nothing has changed since the first iteration.

While it’s not technically been set in stone, the Watch Buds 2 seemingly sport the same aesthetics as its predecessor, right down to the shape of the earbuds. We’re talking the same bullet-shapped earbuds, without so much as a stabiliser, meaning that Huawei just wants you to shove them into your ears and hopefully, they’ll stay put. They’re also octagonal, with no indication of which one is left or right.

The render also shows that the watch features a brown leather strap with visible stitching, plus a metallic frame all around. Compared to the first generation, though, the watch’s dial on the side doesn’t stick out as much, compared to the first generation, and looks slightly more flushed to the rim.

As a quick recap, the original Watch Buds had s 1.43-inch AMOLED touch display, with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution. Attached to the display is a stainless steel case, and 22 mm leather straps that are available in Black or Khaki colour options. The buds themselves are magnetically attached underneath the display, where it will be charged when not in use. To free them, pressing the button on the right of the wearable will flip open the upper half of its case.

Additionally, the earbuds featured active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, and three different ear tip sizes that are included in the box. Huawei notes that only the earbuds are rated at IP54, while the watch itself lacks any water resistance.

Huawei is expected to properly announce the Watch Buds 2 on 20 April, the same time as the brand’s Pura series launch. The original Watch Buds retailed at RM2,199, meaning that the Watch Buds 2 could get a similar or higher price tag, the latter to adjust for inflation, of course.

(Source: Gizmochina, Huawei Central)