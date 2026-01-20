Last week, Huawei teased the local launch of its latest book-style foldable. Now, just as the brand promised, the Mate X7 has officially arrived in Malaysia. Featuring a new Time-Space Gate camera module, the successor to the Mate X6 features some improvements in terms of durability and battery.

Starting with the displays, its main screen uses an 8-inch OLED panel with a 2,416 × 2,210 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Aside from that, the phone sports a 6.49-inch OLED cover display with a 2,444 × 1,080 pixel resolution. This screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

As previously revealed, Huawei has equipped the outer screen with Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass for protection. Meanwhile, a three-layer composite structure ensures the inner display is both tough and flexible. Aside from that, the Mate X7 improves on its precursor by featuring dust resistance, with IP58 and IP59 ratings.

For internals, the foldable packs a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, the battery also gets an upgrade with a 5,600mAh capacity. As with its predecessor, the Mate X7 comes with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC.

On the imaging end, the device boasts a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.49-f/4.0 variable aperture. This is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 40MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, both front cameras are 8MP units.

The Huawei Mate X7 is available in three colourways, including Brocade White, Nebula Red, and Black. As of today, the phone is available for pre-order for RM8,688.

Those interested in getting their hands on the device can head over to the brand’s physical and online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Customers pre-ordering the phone can get free gifts worth up to RM7,597, including a Huawei Watch 5, MatePad 11.5, Huawei Care+ with 1-Year 1-Time Screen Protection, and trade-in rebate worth RM2,000.